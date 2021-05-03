Mons Royale Confirms Future Ground Europe Women's Progression Camp

After the super successful inaugural Future Ground women’s MTB Progression Camp in Queenstown, New Zealand, Mons Royale are planning on bringing the camp to Europe. They are inviting female riders keen on progressing their freeriding to the next level, to register on their website
for a chance to be part of the camp. Interest has been pouring in from across the globe since the first edition, so the Future Ground team believe they will be inundated with motivated riders.
The mantra of the camp is, together, we can get better and that extends to event organisers and other likeminded brands. So the team have also created a register for brands and resorts who would like to get involved in partnering or hosting their own Future Ground to register here
.
“We want to help women’s progression in freeriding but we can’t do it alone,” says Co-Founder Hannah Acland. “Whether you are a brand or an advocate we welcome you. This is about getting more women riding at a higher level and bridging that gap. Come join the movement.”
The Future Ground team are working on dates and location, as well as hosting women’s ride outs that are Enduro focused in the coming months to keep the movement growing. News on all the Mons Royale activities will be posted on their social media channels.
The inaugural Future Ground women’s progression camp in April in Queenstown, New Zealand saw ten riders over four days push the limits of their ability. Under the watchful and experienced eye of some world class mentors and coaches they built on their already strong skills to progress through new boundaries. The question was asked, if being with likeminded female athletes, in an environment geared up for learning, would progression occur? And the resounding answer was yes.
The team want to harness this energy and knowledge to help facilitate others to get behind camps and women’s freeride and freestyle events. And to help give insight into the camp a documentary film crew captured the riders as they overcame their fears and conquered them. This is the riders' story from the Mons Royale Future Ground Queenstown Progression camp. For MONS ROYALE FUTURE GROUND PROGRESSION CAMP media enquiries:
