Movies For Your Monday - Matt Jones, Brett Tippie, Hailey Elise, Dan Foley, & More

Dillon Butcher - Myth:

Max McCulloch - Life Of A Trail:

Soren Farenholtz - Forecast:

Isaac Wallen - Common Ground:

Progress - Bellingham's Gnarliest Trails On A Hardtail:

Matt Jones - Raw 100:

Dancing In The Mountains:

Brett Tippie - Nations Rising:

Dillon Osleger - Why I Roam:

Josh Holte @ B-Line Bike Park:

Mimo Seedler - Love Letter:

Dan Foley - Spring Fever:

Don't Call It A Vlog:

Hard Yards 2 - Street Spine Session:

Fill The Hole In Yr Heart:

Nike SB - Futura Laboratories:

HITIT Holidays Episode 2 - Croatia:

RetroModern Part 2 - Blood Meridian:

#vanlife:

Chroma:

We are proud to present our freeride MTB short film, “Myth,” the product of the partnership between Forbidden athlete Dillon Butcher and filmmaker Liam Morgan. The short film showcases the Vancouver Island local's creative and unique style aboard his Forbidden Dreadnought. ‘Myth’ takes you through the lush spring and moody fall forests of Vancouver Island to the dusty summer deserts of Kamloops, BC in a dynamic string of riding sequences. Dillon’s one-of-a-kind style and creative combos blended with Liam’s cinematography and editing make for a passionate and energetic piece that we hope gets you stoked to get out there and ride your bike. "My goals coming into this project were to basically take what I can do on a hardtail and apply that to my big bike. Liam and I set out to shoot a variety of different locations across Vancouver Island and BC I wanted to highlight some tricks that had been in the back of my mind for a while but never got around to doing." - Dillon Butcher. Thank you for watching. Rider: Dillon Butcher. Video: Liam Morgan.Follow Max McCulloch's journey to revitalize a section on one of the most popular trails in Cumberland - Vanilla. With support from Rossignol and UROC, Max embarks on a mission to reshape the trail after recent logging activities. Through 20+ build days and 100+ hours of labor, Max and his team transform the section into something they hope will last for years to come. Support your local organization, help them dig your trails.Rider: Soren Farenholtz. Video: Aedan Skinner & Soren Farenholtz.Common Ground - a series where riding crews and filmmakers merge, bringing to life the behind-the-scenes moments that make riding magical. Our third film features Isaac Wallen, captured by Russell Holliday, riding his hometown trails in Santa Cruz, California.4000 miles and 56+ hours in a car in one month this winter to make the video. All inspired by the old school Pinkbike videos that got me stoked on riding and building. All riding done on the Chromag Stylus. Absolutely kick-ass music from Two Man Giant Squid. Filming by Michael Chungbin & Dylan Russell. Stoke and lodging from Adrian Tygart. Stoked to put this pipedream in a video! Enjoy!This has been an amazing project - creating a brand new downhill freeride MTB line for people to ride, love, and enjoy on their mountain bikes! Caersws Bike Park have smashed the build and this trail has every jump we can think of. Such a cool Helfare partnership with Shimano UK too. RAW 100 style.In the past few years, we’ve seen tremendous growth among women in mountain biking and the caliber is rapidly increasing. Born and raised in Vancouver, BC, Hailey Elise spent her formative years adventuring on Vancouver's North Shore, the birthplace of freeride mountain biking. Now based in Whistler, she's working towards pursuing a full-time professional career, but the journey hasn't been easy. The pressure, the injuries, the mental blocks. After her second significant crash in a year, we find her healing, dreaming, and working with friends turned family to prepare for her next big move. This short docu-film is a meditation on transformative physical and mental pain and a crew of friends profoundly connected by bikes and wild ideas.Brett Tippie joined District Indigenous Student Advisory Council students for a ride on Mt. Tzouhalem and had a discussion on his personal journey and how he has found resilience in his life through the power of sport. Welcome to "Nations Rising," a compelling video series created by the Cowichan Valley School District’s Indigenous Student Advisory Council. In this series, we dive deep into the lives of remarkable Indigenous role models, who have navigated challenges with strength and determination. Join us as we sit down with these influential role models for candid interviews, where they share their personal journeys, triumphs, and the invaluable lessons they've learned along the way. From overcoming adversity to embracing cultural identity, each episode offers a unique perspective on resilience and success. Through these empowering stories, viewers are encouraged to embrace their own potential, find strength in their heritage, and strive for greatness.“I find purpose in restoring historic trails as a path forward for cultural connectivity, good riding, as well as greater purpose in the sport.” Scientist, trail builder, writer, environmental policy advocate, and mountain biker Dillon Osleger has many titles, yet they’re all connected just like the ecosystems and the public lands where he spends time in search of speed on his bike. Join Dillon for the first episode of Why I ROAM – a short film series centred around five Wahooligans and what motivates them to get out and explore.Josh is our youngest employee at The Inside Line and coincidentally, the most talented. He embodies what we value at the shop, honing your craft while being humble. It's awesome watching him ride and the speed he progresses. Hope you enjoy!Mimo has put his heart and soul into this project for the last six months and it has been worth it. “Over the past few months I've felt how far you can come, if you stick to your passion and enjoy the process more than the destination. I'm truly fortunate to be able to just focus on unicycling at the moment and I'm grateful for my family and everyone who has been a part of this chapter."Started by a wave of motivation in the earlier NC spring days, this one became a bit of a challenge to finish after work/travel picked up and some editing procrastination set in due to not setting a deadline for myself. Shot between a handful of days in March and April 2024, amidst one big cloud of yellow dust.Trails stuff starts at 7:08. Winter into spring. Canada to the UK and back again. BMX life.The Street Spine "Best Trick" jam never lets us down! Nothing but wild and tech moves from a great crew of riders. Riders: Brodie Ritter, Clint Millar, Sean Gardner, Pat Fallico, Jonny Mackellar, Lachlan Kirkwood, Karl Southern, Marty Rech, Kim Lea Mueller, Pete Mayer, Jason Drury, and Nathan Powell. Video: Troy Charlesworth, Cooper Brownlee, and Adam Cox.Unity has become a global expression of coming together and being who you are in skateboarding. “Fill the Hole in Yr Heart” is a collaboration of fun, self-expression, and raw skateboarding featuring Maité Steenhoudt, Shag, Vitória Mendonça, Marbie, Shy’kiel, and Jeffrey Cheung.Featuring Eric Koston, Tanner Burzinski, Jake Anderson, Paul Rodriguez, Dashawn Jordan, Georgia Martin, Sean Malto, Carlos Ribeiro, and Guy Mariano with special guests Stevie Williams, Javier Nunez, Neckface, and Davonte Jolly. Video: Jason Hernandez. Additional Filming: Alan Hannon.Feat. Tobias Bisse Christoffersen, Jared Cleland, Jonas Daater, & Sean Imes. The second instalment of our new HITIT Holidays series is here in which the crew explores Croatia. Heavy homie vibes meet great skating and filming - what a match! Enjoy. Video: Jais Tellervo Hansen.Follow BD athlete Sam Elias and talented setter, comp climber, and all-around badass Morgan Tadje as they rebolt and equip the classic testpiece Blood Meridian in Ibex, Utah. “There’s a caretaking that needs to happen now with old routes,” explains BD athlete Sam Elias. And that’s where this story begins. But what transpires in this four-part series by Sam and documentary filmmaker Mike Call goes deeper than the new bolts drilled into stone. Through the resurrection of classic, historic routes, a meaningful, impactful connection is made between old and new generations. This is RetroModern, a series breathing new life into the storied past and bright future of climbing.Fergus is living thedream. He surfs, he skates, he doesn't answer to nobody... but for how long can he keep rolling? Crayfish Films go behind the scenes to meet one of the original vanlifers. This is the full-length version which premiered at the London Surf Film Festival. Starring: Fergus O Donnell, Mark Fountain, Dan Kinsman. Video: Rob Lockyear, Jeremy Joyce, and Rich Pearn.Our reality is a dance between delusion and truth. Where does the dream stop and the memory start? An experimental short film featuring the snowboarding of Severin van der Meer and friends. Director: Alexander Tank.Photo: Jake Fox