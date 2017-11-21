VIDEOS

Tito Tomasi Heads to Aosta Valley for a Late Summer Adventure - Video

Nov 20, 2017
by Tito Tomasi  

November is here and with it winter and the promise of cold. Soon the trails will be covered and the landscape will be painted white. Having just returned from Nepal, I wanted one last chance to ride the alpine before winter.

Tito Tomasi Heads to Italy s Aosta Valley
Starting the downhill from the Torre Ponton, a summit at 3100 meters above sea level.

Tito Tomasi Heads to Italy s Aosta Valley
So many passes and another scenic power nap!

Tito Tomasi Heads to Italy s Aosta Valley
Trails for days, glacier for years!

A few days in the beautiful Aosta Valley region to ride and shoot was just what I needed. Riding a 3100-meter high summit is a unique experience. Stunning views, awesome trails, and nice food—that place is perfect. We just have to wait six months now to ride it again!

Tito Tomasi Heads to Italy s Aosta Valley
Tremendous landscape and colours in the Gran Paradiso national park.

Tito Tomasi Heads to Italy s Aosta Valley
The special ship for a special trip. The Canadian ambassador Rocky Mountain Altitude in the beautiful Italian Alps! #lovetheride

Thanks to Mavic, Rocky MountainBicycles, and also Julbo Eyewear, Topeak, Clif bar, Posca and Racer Gloves.

MENTIONS: @TitoTomasi / @mavic / @RockyMountainBicycles


