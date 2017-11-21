Tito Tomasi Heads to Aosta Valley for a Late Summer Adventure - Video



November is here and with it winter and the promise of cold. Soon the trails will be covered and the landscape will be painted white. Having just returned from Nepal, I wanted one last chance to ride the alpine before winter.





Starting the downhill from the Torre Ponton, a summit at 3100 meters above sea level.





So many passes and another scenic power nap!





Trails for days, glacier for years!



A few days in the beautiful Aosta Valley region to ride and shoot was just what I needed. Riding a 3100-meter high summit is a unique experience. Stunning views, awesome trails, and nice food—that place is perfect. We just have to wait six months now to ride it again!





Tremendous landscape and colours in the Gran Paradiso national park.





The special ship for a special trip. The Canadian ambassador Rocky Mountain Altitude in the beautiful Italian Alps! #lovetheride