Trans-Nomad to Return in September 2018

The biggest mountain biking adventure that is celebrated in Spain, the Trans-Nomad powered by Fox already has a date for the 2018 edition, will be from September 12 to 16.The third edition of Trans-Nomad powered by Fox has just announced dates for 2018. It will be from September 12 to 16, when the Trans-Nomad expedition will return to tour the Pyrenees. In this edition, which will consist of 4 stages again, will be presented with new features that will be communicated as they bring closer the dates of the event and among which the presence of new routes and destinations stands out; 3 of the 4 stages will be unpublished and will tour new Pyrenean landscapes.The organization of Trans-Nomad, closed this past Monday, 20th of November, the pre-registration period with more than 250 requests from adventurers from all over the world who do not want to miss the 2018 edition, the number of available places will be 80, so it will take carried out a process of selection of participants according to the pre-registration order.Trans-Nomad and its modality of cycloalpinism has become a benchmark at an international level, leading mountain biking and "enduro" to discover unforgettable places.In this next edition, Trans-Nomad will once again have Fox as naming company and with Orbea as a Premium Sponsor, along with other sponsors that will be closing, a 2018 edition that has already begun and that will bring us news, but that will continue to have the adventure factor, great ascents and vertiginous descents like greater attractiveness.