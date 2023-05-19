Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 3

Day three of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale and we're just lost for words. Although we’re physically making the transition from south to north, we’re mentally riding a rollercoaster of emotions. All the mud has dried and took riders to 1650m to race two alpine stages over Funchal and Câmara de Lobos. After this, the real adventure starts with a huge hike-a-bike to the north side. You question everything about your body and mind but what's next automatically shuts off all the harsh feelings you might have. Two stages in the jungles of the North that just get better and better. If you conquered this route you should be proud of yourself. Thanks for all the hugs, high-fives and tears… that’s the reason why we make this happen.
A journey to remember. Earn your laps.
Forget about everything you've seen on the first days of racing. This is the north side.RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE
OVERALL MEN
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 1:36:58
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 1:37:26
3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 1:39:29
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 1:54:05
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 1:57:33
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 2:27:00
