Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 3

May 18, 2023
by Trans Madeira  

Day three of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale and we're just lost for words. Although we’re physically making the transition from south to north, we’re mentally riding a rollercoaster of emotions. All the mud has dried and took riders to 1650m to race two alpine stages over Funchal and Câmara de Lobos. After this, the real adventure starts with a huge hike-a-bike to the north side. You question everything about your body and mind but what's next automatically shuts off all the harsh feelings you might have. Two stages in the jungles of the North that just get better and better. If you conquered this route you should be proud of yourself. Thanks for all the hugs, high-fives and tears… that’s the reason why we make this happen.

Alpine to start the day.

By the end of the day you might see unicorns.

First stage of the day with 355m descent and some physical sections.

The rain accumulation from the past couple of days got dirt packed and perfect.

Can't ignore the diversity of landscapes this little island has.

Matthew Shearn has been crushing MEN30 category but there's still so much to play for.

Sam Reynolds arrived a bit late to the party and got directly into the hardest day of the week.

Spanish Alex Medina currently sitting in 9th place.

Yep. The real unicorn showed up.

The ride down to Nun's valley is just overwhelming.

2Cycling crew taking bikes to finish line. On-the-go setup in Nun's Valley.

Poncha for breakfast.

Feeling salty or sweet? Food zones are ready for everyone and personal wishes.

A journey to remember. Earn your laps.

Kriss Kyle looking for inspiration to keep on going up. It will be worth it mate.

There's light at the end of the tunnel.

The liaison to afternoon stages is something else.

Forget about everything you've seen on the first days of racing. This is the north side.

This day really doesn't feel like you're racing. It's just a wild ride from start to finish.

Worth every step.

The special stages on the north have been unofficially awarded as the best trails ever.

Sao Vicente just keeps delivering.

Thomas Lapeyrie not looking for the faster line... just the fun line.

The contrast between morning and afternoon just blows your mind.

A glimpse of the mountains we are exploring on day three down to Sao Vicente.

Sun dried up the stages in the north which just makes it even better.

Morgane Jonnier still leads the women's category with another day win.

Sam Hockenhull heard we had beers at finish line.

Two times racing Trans Madeira - two finish line beers for Fergus Ryan.

This team. Loving every second of it!

Bike wash, dinner and sleep. Two more days to go.

See you tomorrow for day four!


RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE
OVERALL MEN
1. Kelan Grant (IRL), 1:36:58
2. Leigh Johnson (GBR), 1:37:26
3. Jerome Clementz (FRA), 1:39:29
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Morgane Jonnier (FRA), 1:54:05
2. Amy Morrison (USA), 1:57:33
3. Claire Elworthy (GBR), 2:27:00

Full results here.

