Video: Andrew Taylor & Friends Explore Hawaii to Complete Riding in all 50 States

Sep 8, 2019
by Andrew Taylor  

It's been three years since I packed up my old school bus and headed North for Alaska to start this wild adventure of riding my mountain bike in all 50 States. As I finished the Continental US portion of the trip this last spring I began to prepare for the final State on my list, Hawaii.


After a quick call to my buddy Rick Parlett who is a local mountain biker on the Island of Maui, it instantly seemed like the perfect place to explore for my final video in the series. Tyler Hawes is a friend I met along my road trip in South Carolina and while out on a ride I mentioned Hawaii would be my final State and he seemed stoked to join along. Tyler and I made our way out to the Island of Maui where we met up with Rick to spend ten days exploring the all the riding the island had to offer. With some of the most amazing views and an amazing sea to sky landscape, Maui absolutely delivered the goods!


The Makawao Forest


Haleakala Crater


Road to Hana


Film & Photos by
Andrew Taylor
Tyler Hawes
Cinevzn

Edited by
Tomek Cymerman

MENTIONS: @xfusionshox @norcobicycles @5.10 @BellBikeHelmets @FSA-MTB @Kenda

