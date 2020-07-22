Video: Audi Nines Set to Return as a Closed to the Public Event

Press Release: Audi Nines
The Audi Nines are excited to announce that the event’s 10th annual Mountain Bike edition will take place as planned later this fall. From the 7th till the 12th of September 2020, this exclusive event will sequester a crack team of the world’s best mountain bikers in a repurposed stone quarry in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state for a week of explosive action at one of the sport’s most unique venues.
There’s no avoiding the elephant in the room: Covid-19 remains a serious worldwide threat. The Audi Nines team is taking every precaution necessary to provide a safe environment for its riders and production team. This year’s event will remain closed to the public, and stringent measures will be in place to prevent viral transmission during the event while ensuring that local coronavirus regulations are met or exceeded.
|The Audi Nines has always put the safety of its participants foremost. This year, that means a lot more than providing a great venue and a good vibe. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to continue the event, and our team is working overtime to ensure a safe, controlled environment for everyone involved, both on and off of their bikes.—Nico Zacek
Course builders Sam Reynolds (GBR) alongside Andi Brewi (AUT) and Clemens Kaudela (AUT) of Balzamico Trail Design, are already hard at work on the Quarry’s third redesign. The 2020 edition will feature an entirely new Slopestyle line, with a few special features to be announced in the coming weeks.
Several top international mountain bikers have already confirmed their presence, including Adolf Silva (ESP), Bienvenido Aguado (ESP), David Godziek (POL) and Antoine Bizet (FRA), as well as exciting young up-and-comers like Jackson Goldstone (CAN). Local legends like Erik Fedko (GER), Patrick Schweika (GER) and Lukas Knopf (GER) are also planning to attend. And as usual the Become A Nine video contest, which is currently underway, will offer two wildcard Audi Nines invitations to undiscovered talent from around the world.
In lieu of a public event, the Audi Nines team will put an increased focus on digital interaction during the 2020 event, bringing fans closer than ever to the action through innovative new platforms. This fall, stay tuned in to the Audi Nines from the safety of your home for this unique intersection of action sports, cutting-edge course design and as top-notch media content. More information is available at audinines.com
