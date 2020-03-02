Video: Between the Races with Smooth Operator Luca Shaw

Join Monster Energy as we delve into the lives of the fastest DH racers on the planet. Over an 8-part series, we follow our elite athletes to their hometowns and find out what goes on outside of the race tape. From Australia to North America and Europe, we travelled the globe to get behind-the-scenes, unfiltered access to the greatest in the game.



We step outside of the pits and into the living rooms, home tracks and private lives of the professional racers to understand what it takes to make it on the World Cup. In a sport where time is everything, we slow it down to understand what makes these racers tick.



Episode 5 takes us to a small town called Pisgah Forest in the USA to visit the smoothest operator, Luca Shaw. Launched straight out of the junior ranks and already posting podiums in the elite class, he has been one to watch for a while now. A strong 2018 showed the needed pace but was frustratingly followed by a tricky 2019. Will 2020 see him back on form and fighting for podiums? Let’s find out…



Episode 6 will feature South African Theo Erlangsen, the fast and loose free racer that’s mixing things up… — Monster Energy