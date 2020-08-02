Video: Enduro Racer Gilles Franck Compares Race Lines to Fun Lines

As racers we are consistently looking for the fastest lines... but when it comes to ride out of racing/training, the mind gets free and the bike goes wild — Gilles Franck

Thomas Theunissen

Gilles Frank is a local rider from Liège, Belgium. Last year he ended up top 10 U21 in Madeira, Enduro World Series.As everyone, his first races have been postponed due to covid19.We teamed up on this video project to show you what his mind is capable of when the watch is off.Everything has been filmed within one afternoon. 7 hours of filming non stop in the woods. The trail is prety steep so that was intense.Thanks mother natureWe hope that you enjoyed our first project.See you soon for more adventures.