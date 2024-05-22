Video: Episode 1 of 'N1NO BEYOND' with Nino Schurter - Never Quit

May 22, 2024
by SCOTT Sports  

N1NO BEYOND | Episode 1 - Never Quit

When it comes to MTB XC racing, Nino Schurter is undoubtedly the Greatest Of All Time. With 10 Elite World Champion Titles, a full set of Olympic Medals and an incredible 35 World Cup Wins, he has been there and won it all. But who is Nino beyond the races, beyond the victories and beyond the records?

A new series, N1NO BEYOND, launching today, goes behind the scenes to uncover the man behind the racer. As Nino enters the pinnacle of his competitive career, this series will take the audience on a journey alongside Nino, discovering the unmatched legacy he has made on the sport of mountain biking. The series will get up close and personal, asking questions and capturing Nino in a way never seen before.

photo


photo
bigquotesI have been racing all my life and this sport has given me more than I could have imagined. But the competition, the energy – I'm not done with racing yet. I still have so much to give. Now, I’m ready to show the world what mountain biking really means to me.Nino Schurter



photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Scott Nino Schurter


Author Info:
SCOTT-Sports avatar

Member since May 29, 2013
237 articles
Report
