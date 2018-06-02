Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Fort William DH World Cup Practice Highlights
Jun 2, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Fort William, Scotland –
broadcast live on Red Bull TV
from 12.30pm BST (11.30am UTC) on June 3.
MENTIONS: @redbullbike
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
kelownakona
(19 mins ago)
Great video - good to see some interviews as well as riding on practice day. Shame about poor music choice - so irritating.
[Reply]
+ 2
sdaly
(14 mins ago)
Like a cannonball?
[Reply]
+ 1
aserta22
(13 mins ago)
@sdaly
: Like a cannonball in your b*lls!
[Reply]
