Video: Fort William DH World Cup Practice Highlights

Jun 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Fort William, Scotland – broadcast live on Red Bull TV from 12.30pm BST (11.30am UTC) on June 3.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Great video - good to see some interviews as well as riding on practice day. Shame about poor music choice - so irritating.
  • + 2
 Like a cannonball?
  • + 1
 @sdaly: Like a cannonball in your b*lls!

