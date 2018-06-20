VIDEOS

Video: Follow The Godziek Brothers At Crankworx Innsbruck

Jun 19, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

Godziek Brothers delivers new episode of their videomag. This time you can watch behind the scenes of Crankworx Innsbruck.












Video and pictures by Aleksander Osmałek / Flair Motion*

 Such a great riders perspective! These Godziek bro edits are my favorite DJ shorts of the year

