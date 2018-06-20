Pinkbike.com
Video: Follow The Godziek Brothers At Crankworx Innsbruck
Jun 19, 2018
by
Aleksander Osmałek
Follow
Following
Godziek Brothers delivers new episode of their videomag. This time you can watch behind the scenes of Crankworx Innsbruck.
Video and pictures by
Aleksander Osmałek / Flair Motion*
Score
Time
+ 1
xzpsmk
(11 mins ago)
Such a great riders perspective! These Godziek bro edits are my favorite DJ shorts of the year
[Reply]
