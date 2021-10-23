Video: Mattéo Iniguez Tackles the Challenge of Racing Red Bull Hardline

Oct 23, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


There are definitely some hard lines to be had at Hardline!

Over the past few years, Red Bull Hardline has made a name for itself as the toughest DH race in the world. Monstrous jumps, ultra-technical rock slabs and big drops… this race is reserved for the most committed riders, both technically and mentally.

Renowned for his aggressive technique and style, Mattéo Iniguez was invited this year, for the first time in his career. The Commencal NOBL rider overcame his fears and finished in a magnificent 6th place, ahead of some of the best riders in the world!

Rider: Mattéo Iniguez
Film: Dorian Jouvenal
Edit: Dorian Jouvenal
Photography: Nick Bentley / Red Bull UK







Posted In:
Videos Commencal Matteo Iniguez Hardline


Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
72639 views
Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now
59425 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
52561 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
44734 views
Coal Bicycles' 84 is a 170mm Travel, Steel, Dual Link Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
44194 views
Howler Frameworks' High Pivot Steel Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
37394 views
Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2021
34765 views
The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data
30302 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007816
Mobile Version of Website