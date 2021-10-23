Video: Mattéo Iniguez Tackles the Challenge of Racing Red Bull Hardline

Rider

Film

Edit

Photography

There are definitely some hard lines to be had at Hardline!Over the past few years, Red Bull Hardline has made a name for itself as the toughest DH race in the world. Monstrous jumps, ultra-technical rock slabs and big drops… this race is reserved for the most committed riders, both technically and mentally.Renowned for his aggressive technique and style, Mattéo Iniguez was invited this year, for the first time in his career. The Commencal NOBL rider overcame his fears and finished in a magnificent 6th place, ahead of some of the best riders in the world!: Mattéo Iniguez: Dorian Jouvenal: Dorian Jouvenal: Nick Bentley / Red Bull UK