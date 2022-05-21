Video: Mexico's Dream Team Takes On TDS Enduro

May 21, 2022
by pedro salido salcedo  
Dream team at tds

by petersalido
Views: 126    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


A bit of what the Import bike crew lived in their first year at TDS enduro, Gud Times, sick riding and great people. No doubt it's one for the books.

This is us. Peter Salido, Joaquin González, Pablo Mabarak.




TDS was one of the best weekends that I've ever had with my friends for sure, we were super close but we got even closer, all the way from building bikes together, riding and sleeping in the same camping tent. It was so much fun that I can't wait for the next events. Special thanks to the Sánchez Family, and all the brands that believed in this project. And Super Mega special thanks to Mike Echelmeier for the best hospitality we could asked for. (Peter Salido)

big whips at tds enduro race getting some cans for the fans.
One of my favorite moments of the race was whipping beers out of the crowd's hands.


Ripping corners.


Ass slap alley.


The funniest member of the crew for sure.


Pablo's bike after day 1.


Peter's bike after day 1.


Joaquin's bike after day 1.


Peter decided that if he was not getting the fastest time on the mountain, at least he would give the crowd something to talk about.



The full photo album is available here.

