Video: Mexico's Dream Team Takes On TDS Enduro

A bit of what the Import bike crew lived in their first year at TDS enduro, Gud Times, sick riding and great people. No doubt it's one for the books.
TDS was one of the best weekends that I've ever had with my friends for sure, we were super close but we got even closer, all the way from building bikes together, riding and sleeping in the same camping tent. It was so much fun that I can't wait for the next events. Special thanks to the Sánchez Family, and all the brands that believed in this project. And Super Mega special thanks to Mike Echelmeier for the best hospitality we could asked for. (Peter Salido)
The full photo album is available here
.
0 Comments