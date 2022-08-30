Video: More Highlights from Logan Peat's Backwoods Jam on the Sunshine Coast

Aug 30, 2022
by Liam Morgan  

With summer in full swing in British Columbia, Canada, some of the world's finest freestyle mountain bikers head to the Sunshine Coast for Logan Peat's annual "Backwoods Jam". This video highlights some of the timeless style that I was lucky enough to capture while at the event.

BACKWOODS 2022
Photo Credit Matthew Tongue
Erik Fedko (left) and Billy Meaclem (right) styling it out for the crowd. Photos: Matthew Tongue

Emil spinning his way through the line. Photo: Matthew Tongue

Photo Credit Matthew Tongue
Fedko with a big flat spin near the end of the line. Photo: Matthew Tongue

Many thanks go out to the builders and everyone who continues to make this event happen
Video: Liam Morgan
Photos: Matthew Tongue
Shot on the unceded territory of the Shíshálh Nation

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Emil Johansson Erik Fedko Logan Peat


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
203301 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
111049 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
69709 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
66806 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
56994 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
50866 views
Athlete Lineup Announced for 2022 Red Bull Rampage
43422 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
43132 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008207
Mobile Version of Website