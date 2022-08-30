Video: More Highlights from Logan Peat's Backwoods Jam on the Sunshine Coast

With summer in full swing in British Columbia, Canada, some of the world's finest freestyle mountain bikers head to the Sunshine Coast for Logan Peat's annual "Backwoods Jam". This video highlights some of the timeless style that I was lucky enough to capture while at the event.
Erik Fedko (left) and Billy Meaclem (right) styling it out for the crowd. Photos: Matthew Tongue
Many thanks go out to the builders and everyone who continues to make this event happen
Video: Liam Morgan
Photos: Matthew Tongue
Shot on the unceded territory of the Shíshálh Nation
0 Comments