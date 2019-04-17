VIDEOS

Video: Nothing Like the Comfort & Ease of Riding Home Trails

Apr 17, 2019
by Johny Salido  
HOME - JUAN DIEGO SALIDO

by juandiegotaylor
Views: 3,768    Faves: 34    Comments: 3


Everyone has their special place, somewhere specific where they feel the most comfortable, away from problems and real life. Well, this project is all about the different locations that have marked my career throughout the years. The sense of freedom I experience when I am riding these zones compares to nothing, and that is exactly what riding Industry Nine wheels feels like. Worrying about nothing and enjoying your ride is priceless, no mechanicals, just pure fun. Not only I like to find comfort in the zones I ride, but in the things, I ride on as well. This is my experience riding I9 wheels.........





















MENTIONS: @IndustryNineOfficial


Must Read This Week
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
59227 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
56094 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
54572 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
50385 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
48840 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
45619 views
Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH
44063 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
42237 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 What a lovely advert x

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034066
Mobile Version of Website