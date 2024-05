The UCI Enduro World Cup makes its way from the beaches of Finale Ligure, to the green mountains of Bielsko Biala, Poland!



The best in the world were all set for a five-stage test across 36.5km of brand new, never raced trails, taking in 2074m of descending, deep into the infamous 'enduro trails' trail network. Tough stages made all the bit easier by the roar of the passionate Polish fans from start to finish. — WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series