Video: Propain's Kids' Team Shreds Bikepark Winterberg

Nov 29, 2019
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

Closing off the season with style!

The racing season 2019 is over for the Propain Talent Factory and it was quite successful with one overall win and multiple podiums.

The kids came together for a final team camp in Bikepark Winterberg to close off the season. With all the pressure gone, they went loose and just enjoyed some wild shredding together. Enjoy the edit.


Camera & Edit: André Menke
Riders: Emil Keller, Jordi Hart, Melina Bast, Felix Hug & Moritz Jungaberle
Bikes: Tyee CF, Rage CF & Yuma
Location: Bikepark Winterberg

Team-Sponsors:
PROPAIN Bikes, RS Farbroller, Leatt, Vee Tire, Extreme Racing Shox, Smith, Sixpack Racing, iXS Sports, Sports Nut, Motorex, Marcus Klausmann






Regions in Article
Winterberg

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Propain


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?
77209 views
Inside Yeti: The Turquoise Legacy Continues
71559 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
68902 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes
57849 views
Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled
51135 views
Quiver: The Many Bikes of Bernard Kerr
46728 views
Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?
43896 views
Review: OneUp's EDC Stem & a New Way to Tighten Your Headset
43322 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The stuff the kids are saying seem really forced, makes it somehow akward... Other than that great vid, awesome shreddin!
  • 1 0
 Hey Propain, when will you start selling your bikes in Canada?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011308
Mobile Version of Website