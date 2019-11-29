Video: Propain's Kids' Team Shreds Bikepark Winterberg

Closing off the season with style!
The racing season 2019 is over for the Propain Talent Factory and it was quite successful with one overall win and multiple podiums.
The kids came together for a final team camp in Bikepark Winterberg to close off the season. With all the pressure gone, they went loose and just enjoyed some wild shredding together. Enjoy the edit.
Camera & Edit: André Menke
Riders: Emil Keller, Jordi Hart, Melina Bast, Felix Hug & Moritz Jungaberle
Bikes: Tyee CF, Rage CF & Yuma
Location: Bikepark Winterberg
Team-Sponsors:
PROPAIN Bikes, RS Farbroller, Leatt, Vee Tire, Extreme Racing Shox, Smith, Sixpack Racing, iXS Sports, Sports Nut, Motorex, Marcus Klausmann
