Video: Propain's Kids' Team Shreds Bikepark Winterberg

Closing off the season with style!

Camera & Edit: André Menke

Riders: Emil Keller, Jordi Hart, Melina Bast, Felix Hug & Moritz Jungaberle

Bikes: Tyee CF, Rage CF & Yuma

Location: Bikepark Winterberg



Team-Sponsors:

PROPAIN Bikes, RS Farbroller, Leatt, Vee Tire, Extreme Racing Shox, Smith, Sixpack Racing, iXS Sports, Sports Nut, Motorex, Marcus Klausmann

The racing season 2019 is over for the Propain Talent Factory and it was quite successful with one overall win and multiple podiums.The kids came together for a final team camp in Bikepark Winterberg to close off the season. With all the pressure gone, they went loose and just enjoyed some wild shredding together. Enjoy the edit.