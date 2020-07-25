Video Round Up: 8 Years of European Crankworx Competition

Les 2 Alpes - 2012

Les 2 Alpes - 2013

Les 2 Alpes - 2014

Les 2 Alpes - 2015

Les Gets - 2016

Les Gets - 2017

Innsbruck - 2017

Innsbruck - 2018

Les Gets - 2018

Innsbruck - 2019

As we head into August without a European round of the Crankworx World Tour we decided to take a look back through the archives at eight years of European Crankworx competition. While we wait until later this year to see riders head to Innsbruck sit back and relax with our collection of highlights from the past eight years.