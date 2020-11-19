Video: Sending with Style in Christchurch, New Zealand

Daniel Cleland, a young lad from Taranaki, New Zealand. In 2020, he has found himself down south in Christchurch, for the year to study. But to be honest, he has been more on the bike instead of at the desk. Dan's overall a very keen lad on all disciplines of mountain biking. With having The Vale as his local jump spot and all the boys pushing each other every session, he's found a lot of progression over the last year. Dan enjoys the freedom of just being able to ride his bike and create what he likes without the feeling of training, even though he is constantly pushing himself to grow as a rider.We present you with, ''Entry''. A short video of Dan stepping his toes into water. Water that he wants to explore deeper in the future and see where the current takes him.Photography and Words: Josh BirkenhakeVideo: Hold Tight Visuals