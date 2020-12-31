Video: Tahoe Trail Builders Lay Down First Tracks on a New Jump Trail in 'Perks of the Job'

Anthony Santos rolls one out through the rhythm section. Photo: Mark Steinlein

The Sensus RAD Trails crew was busy this year working all over the country. Once COVID hit we were lucky enough to get some jobs a little closer to home, including working with the Tahoe Area Mountainbike Association (TAMBA) and the US Forest Service up on Mount Rose in the Lake Tahoe area. This job included miles of road decommissioned from a previous logging operation, linking sections of the Tahoe Rim Trail and Mount Rose Highway to the new Upper Tyrolian Downhill via single track, and of course building a 3/4 mile jump trail to the start of the existing Tyrolian Downhill trail. Having all hands on deck for this build was amazing, and we walked away with a jump trail that brings some serious variety to Reno and North Lake Tahoe. Before the job was completed Cody and Henry Wilkins shot some riding on the upper part of the trail. Fighting smoke and dust, Hazen Woolson and Bevan Waite from Mountain Grown Media filmed the action before the work day started.I want to extend a huge thank you to Patrick Parsel from TAMBA, the United States Forest Service, Aaron "Elko" James, Landon Taylor, Trevor Boldi, Anthony Santos, Mikey Sylvestri, Lee Faraola, Ray Syron, Kyle Strait, Cameron Zink and everyone else who helped test, build, and push this project through. We can't wait to jump back into our build season in 2021!