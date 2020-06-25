Video: The Colombian Twins Who Made It Into The BMX Big League Against All Odds in 'The Way of the Wildcard'





Identical twins, Queensaray and Lizsurley were brought up in the Colombian jungle. Their family never had much but they were instilled with determination and a will to succeed. Their scrappy, make-do attitude has seen them go from flipping their bikes into a homemade rooftop foam pit to having the chance to represent their country and make their community proud as Olympic hopefuls. Discover how BMX twins Lizsurley and Queensaray prove to be '2 in a million' as they work their way up from local freestylers to Olympic hopefits despite their lack of training infrastructure and resources.Follow the incredible stories of athletes who've beaten the odds and made a name for themselves, proving that anything is possible with enough determination and hard work in The Way of the Wildcard Playlist