Video: Tito Tomasi Looks for Unique Lines on the Trail & Beyond in 'Blurred Lines'

May 21, 2022
by Kona Bikes  


Tito Tomasi is a mountain biker and an artist. When we were discussing what makes riding a bike so special it became clear that the line is critical in both drawing and riding. Artistic athletes always look at the trail from a unique perspective. They see lines differently and riding them turns into its own art form. Tito shows us his interpretation of riding lines on his Hei Hei CR while riding from summit to sea in Vence, France.


bigquotesVence is where I grew up and learned mountain biking, so for me, it was very special to take the film crew on my childhood trails. Vence is a beautiful spot, rocky and technical the trails are awesome and the possibilities are endless. The Hei Hei was really good in this environment, agile and dynamic. The bike was awesome on the climbs and the sketchy switchbacks, making it a great companion for adventures and long rides!

From alpine to the coast the bike was sick, we rode a bunch of different terrain and I had a lot of fun putting the bike into speed, railing the loam or grey dirt! In this terrain, where all the trails are hiking trails you have to pick the best line to make the turns and keep momentum, I love to adapt my lines with the bike type and find the best vibe on the trail.Tito Tomasi












Posted In:
Videos Kona Tito Tomasi


Must Read This Week
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
53876 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
50516 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40631 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
37329 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
36226 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
35774 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
34547 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
32487 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008189
Mobile Version of Website