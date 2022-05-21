Video: Tito Tomasi Looks for Unique Lines on the Trail & Beyond in 'Blurred Lines'

Vence is where I grew up and learned mountain biking, so for me, it was very special to take the film crew on my childhood trails. Vence is a beautiful spot, rocky and technical the trails are awesome and the possibilities are endless. The Hei Hei was really good in this environment, agile and dynamic. The bike was awesome on the climbs and the sketchy switchbacks, making it a great companion for adventures and long rides!



From alpine to the coast the bike was sick, we rode a bunch of different terrain and I had a lot of fun putting the bike into speed, railing the loam or grey dirt! In this terrain, where all the trails are hiking trails you have to pick the best line to make the turns and keep momentum, I love to adapt my lines with the bike type and find the best vibe on the trail. — Tito Tomasi