Video: Trans-Cascadia is More than Just a Bike Race

Oct 9, 2019
by Trans Cascadia  

bigquotes[Trans-Cascadia] is a celebration of our riding culture.Matt Hunter


In the final instalment of Freehub Magazine’s three-part series about the advocacy efforts of Trans-Cascadia, they delve into the race itself. Community, good times, incredible riding, and snow were all big themes at this year’s race and the Common Ground: Trans-Cascadia, More than a Race episode captures the true spirit of the event with stunning visuals.

The film team sat down with freeride legends Matt Hunter and Thomas Vanderham and racer and PNW local, Brooklyn Bell to understand more of what the race is about. But perhaps the most telling story is that of Chuck and Eugene Gregorski – a father and son team who are passionate about the event from two very different perspectives.

The next six minutes will make you want to ride your bike, hang with friends, and put on a warm jacket.

Check out the previous two videos here.

Posted In:
Videos Trans Cascadia


