Andreane Lanthier Nadeau & Haley Smith Draw Parallels Between Racing XC & Enduro at the Highest Level

We used to push each other so hard on the race course and in training - her destroying me technically and me pushing the pace on climbs. I’m sure we forced each other to shed more than a few tears in training throughout our U23 years. She was a huge part of pushing my development. We had such opposing skillsets back in those early days, and I like to think that training together helped us both develop. I also know training with her helped me to learn how to appreciate and value others’ successes. Ego is a tough thing to deal with - and you kind of have to be a bit ego-centric sometimes to be an elite athlete - but it’s also really important to learn to be a good teammate and friend, both for sport performance and just to develop as good human beings.



Riding with and racing against ALN taught me how to do that throughout U23. I remember our coach also telling each of us that, though it might feel like I was always second-best in training (as I’m sure we both simultaneously felt), we might be developing into numbers 1 and 2 in the world. While we’re not quite there yet, there’s no question that our highly competitive natures in training pushed us to reach new levels. It’s been really cool for me to watch her excel and develop in enduro. Even though we don’t see each other often anymore, I feel very proud of and happy for her. — Haley Smith