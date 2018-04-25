Pinkbike.com
The Daily Shregimen - Video
Apr 25, 2018
by
Martin Littlejohn
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
The Air Up Here
by
MountainBikingBC
Views: 742
Faves:
10
Comments: 0
Visit
www.bikeparksbc.com
for more information about BC’s bike parks.
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
iamameatpopsicle
(1 hours ago)
Shregemin sounds like something you'd find in your underparts after you haven't washed for a while
[Reply]
+ 2
I-want-your-bike
(58 mins ago)
wtf
[Reply]
+ 1
danrideson
(11 mins ago)
Bollocks. This does nothing other than make me jealous, doesn't get me stoked to ride or rad out on the shred vid. Just names of places and not enough riding, I want summer and I want riding in BC. I want endless trails and jump lines. I want the rain to end and never to wash my bike again. I want free plane tickets to Vancouver. I want a cave on a mountain with a front door drop-off and stacks of smoky single malt. I want it all and I want it now. Angst rant over.
[Reply]
+ 1
Jaybirdy
(1 hours ago)
It's True~~ The Air up there makes you go far!!! I saw lil 9 year old shredders from BC at Sea Otter this year hitting jumps better & bigger then me ;-p
[Reply]
+ 1
juicebanger
(44 mins ago)
Double entendre thought of the day: "That would be better if it had a d in it..."
[Reply]
+ 2
Aiden-Gowans
(1 hours ago)
Oookay. . .
[Reply]
+ 1
pinkbicycle
(58 mins ago)
Shredmageddon
[Reply]
Post a Comment