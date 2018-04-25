VIDEOS

The Daily Shregimen - Video

Apr 25, 2018
by Martin Littlejohn  
The Air Up Here

by MountainBikingBC
Views: 742    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


Visit www.bikeparksbc.com for more information about BC’s bike parks.

MENTIONS: @MountainBikingBC


Must Read This Week
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
85047 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
75286 views
Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018
62368 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
62273 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
57140 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
55542 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
53247 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup?
45462 views

7 Comments

  • + 6
 Shregemin sounds like something you'd find in your underparts after you haven't washed for a while
  • + 2
 wtf
  • + 1
 Bollocks. This does nothing other than make me jealous, doesn't get me stoked to ride or rad out on the shred vid. Just names of places and not enough riding, I want summer and I want riding in BC. I want endless trails and jump lines. I want the rain to end and never to wash my bike again. I want free plane tickets to Vancouver. I want a cave on a mountain with a front door drop-off and stacks of smoky single malt. I want it all and I want it now. Angst rant over.
  • + 1
 It's True~~ The Air up there makes you go far!!! I saw lil 9 year old shredders from BC at Sea Otter this year hitting jumps better & bigger then me ;-p
  • + 1
 Double entendre thought of the day: "That would be better if it had a d in it..."
  • + 2
 Oookay. . .
  • + 1
 Shredmageddon

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024915
Mobile Version of Website