The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy – Video

May 19, 2017 at 3:00
May 19, 2017
by PropainDirtZelvy  
 
Dirt Propain Zelvy - Road to Fort William BDS Rd2

by PropainDirtZelvy
After an arduous ten hour journey made longer with compulsory stops to an indoor trampoline arena and multiple stops to ride minibikes, the team finally assembled below Ben Nevis for a weekend of racing.

The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy

The BDS at Fort William presented the team with an opportunity to dial in bike set-ups, get up to pace on the track and grow accustomed to the Scottish mosquitoes.


The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy

The Kerr brothers live only two hours down the road in Inverness and for them, this track could be classed as their local. Inevitably the boys were looking rapid and very at home in the Ben Nevis range. Phil was also looking flat out, although was struggling to perfect his brake set-up.


The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy

A downpour on the afternoon of practice changed the track conditions, providing more grip to the top of the course, whilst making things wet and wild below in the woods.


The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy

Come race day, the sun was back out. Going into qualifying everyone was feeling comfortable with their bike set ups and the Juniors laid down some exceptional times with Henry setting a 4:52 placing 4th.


The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy

Unfortunately, the weekend ended with George not having the run he was looking for. Blowing both his feet off on the Tissot jump he ended his chances of a top ten finish and possibly the chance to ever have children—see the video. Henry had a scorcher and set the same time as his qualifying run with a crash, finishing forth and taking a spot on the podium. In Elites Phil also had a solid run and is taking positives from the weekend into the World Cup in two weeks time.


The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy

The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy



Words: Liam Joyce

Film: Liam Joyce (@Kontikifilms @liampeterjoyce)

Photos: Adam Conrad (@cult_media)

The Road to Fort William with Phil Atwell and Dirt Propain Zelvy


MENTIONS: @PROPAIN-Bicycles
