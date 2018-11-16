Video: Follow Erik Fedko Through His 2018 Season

My 2018 season was the best season I've ever had. So many good memories and good vibes! I decided to put together a small edit capturing me riding at the biggest events Slopestyle has to offer, but also showing me riding at some of my local spots in Germany that are really important to me. I plan to do more videos in the future and bring my YouTube channel to life, so let me know what you think of the edit in the comments. Below you can also find a list of the locations in my "Best of 2018" edit.Bikepark Winterberg (GER)
Winterberg is where I first started to ride real dirt jumps. I really learned the basics there: how to ride safely and some first fundamental tricks. I have been riding here since 2012 and come back here on a regular basis to hang out with friends and improve my riding skills.Coast Gravity Park (CAN)
One legendary event was followed by the next in August. After competing at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler Cananda, we hit the road to Coast Gravity Park for Logan Peat’s Backwoods Jam, such a good time!Red Bull Joyride Crankworx Whistler (CAN)
Well what can I say…? It was my first time ever competing at Red Bull Joyride this year and it went way better than I had expected. I mean I knew I was on a roll and felt pretty confident after doing well in Les Gets and Innsbruck, but riding in Whistler is just another level. Getting on the podium at Red Bull Joyride has been a long time dream of mine and riding in front of that stoked crowd was just insane. Really looking forward to coming back here next year.Swatch Rocket Air, Thun (SUI)
Rocket Air is a sick indoor Slopestyle event in Switzerland and really gets the season kicked off in Central Europe year after year. It is always good fun and great to see some other great riders that didn’t make it to Crankworx Rotorua. I was a bit too careful to start the season, so I didn’t really get the result I would have liked here, but the times were good.Crankworx Les Gets (FRA)
Pretty bummed we won’t be heading back here next year. The contest in Les Gets was a key moment for me in a way and I was able to snatch my first ever podium at a Crankworx event, which was an awesome feeling. HLT Dirt Jumps, Filderstadt (GER)
This is Nico Scholze’s spot in Germany and this is where we have the sickest summer sessions. Nico and other local riders do a great job as a digging and shaping crew. Definitely one of the best spots to ride and great to hang out with everyone there, but it is about 450 kilometers away from my home near Dortmund, so it is quite a drive. Slopestyle Paradise! (GER)
This is a really well known location near Mainz and is built by the mellow park crew and now hosted by Max Mey who keeps the spot alive. This is where I prepare for all Slopestyle events of the season. If you like perfectly shaped jumps and sick lines, it really is paradise.Night of Freestyle
This is a show event series, which takes place in the winter in Germany. Doing shows in front of a crowd and throwing down big tricks on a resi is the best winter training I would say! Hope to be able to do a show or two this year as well.Jonas Bachmann’s Spot, Marl (GER)
This is the closest dirt jump to my home. It only takes me 45 minutes to get there. It is only a small jump, but we always have so much fun. Motocross Club Vosswinkel (GER)
This is where everything began. I started riding out here in 2006, became a member and enjoyed the success of landing my first jumps and overcame my first injuries. I am still a club member to this day.
Photos by Dope Hammer
