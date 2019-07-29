Fantasy DH League: Prizes Announced for Round 6 - Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Jul 29, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the sixth round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 30,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the sixth round.

Sound good? Build your team today!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019


Round 6 Prize
Val Di Sole, Italy

The top team will go home with;
- Rockshox Pike Ultimate, "A true trail machine we couldn't wait to have on our bikes and get to you. Featuring the new Charger™ 2.1 damper for unmatched trail control for every sweeping corner or loamy drop in. New ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals and Maxima Plush damping fluid all work overtime to reduce friction, silence noise, and provide"lasting fork performance.
- 100% Trajecta Helmet, MSRP $250
- Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR Tires, MSRP $84.99
- Bontrgaer Rapid Pack, MSRP $59.99





3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


7 Comments

  • + 6
 Can someone do some math for me? How many French can I get on my team and still have Troy Brosnan?
  • + 1
 Indeed this da winning formula!
  • + 5
 Why isn't a single prize downhill gear/bike parts?
  • + 3
 I've been wondering the same. Having enduro-gear in a DH competition is like having road-gear in a trials-competition.
  • + 6
 Hopefully this dissuades you from entering so I can maybe win for once.
  • + 3
 I wish more people complained about prizes. That would be great.
  • + 3
 Wouldn't it be worth splitting this one prize into four?
Spread the love??

Post a Comment



