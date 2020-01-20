Final Results: New Zealand DH Nationals - Round 2 Coronet Peak

Results:



Elite Men



1st. Sam Gale: 2:52.81

2nd. George Brannigan: +0.11

3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.86

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +2.18

5th. Hamish McLeod: +2.55





Elite Women



1st. Virginia Armstrong: 3:26.70

2nd. Kathy Morris: +1.83

3rd. Ashley Bond: +44.78





Full Results:

After George Brannigan took his first race win for Propain last weekend the New Zealand national DH series returns to Coronet Peak for the second round of the 2020 series. First-year Elite racer Sam Gale continues to impress as he back up his second-place finish at round one with a win against a stacked field of riders. George Brannigan has kept his good form and crossed the line justbehind Gale. Rounding out the top three was Sam Blenkinsop who only managed to get withinseconds of the top time of the day. For the Elite Women, last weekends winner Kathy Morris faced more competition and would finish second behind Virginia Armstrong, following them in third place is Ashley bond,Check out the full results below.