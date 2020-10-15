Finals Start List: Maribor DH World Cup 2020

Oct 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Tracey Hannah with the number 1 plate strapped to her bike once more will she be able to carry on her form from last season

Check out who will be last down the hill tomorrow for the first round of the 2020 DH World Cup in Maribor


Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




