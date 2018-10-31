Pinkbike.com
Video: A Zombified Makken and Lluis Lacondeguy Are After Flesh
Oct 31, 2018
by
Ben Howells
Zombie Run
by
PilchardTV
Views: 607
Faves:
3
Comments: 1
What starts out as an innocuous trail ride turns sinister as the undead duo Lluis Lacondeguy and Mads Makken Haugen and friends chase local rider Åsmund Jordet around the trails of Ål, Norway and through the monstrous Hillbilly Huckfest FEST lines.
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
131805 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
116034 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
78655 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
75888 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
52209 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
51291 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
50818 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
46428 views
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
EliasFritzen
(43 mins ago)
That zombie is more pinned than me!
[Reply]
+ 1
casman86
(25 mins ago)
Randy
[Reply]
