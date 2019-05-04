Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: How to Track Stand With Duncan Shaw
May 3, 2019
by
Duncan Shaw
So it is not the most exciting trick / move in the world, but a pretty important one nonetheless.
5 Comments
+ 5
Tmackstab
(1 hours ago)
Fun game: you and some friends all line up. Draw a line about 10' in front of you. Last person to cross is the winner. No feet allowed to touch the ground and wheels are not allowed to leave the ground.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbswindler
(8 mins ago)
I think I'm just going to ride bikes, not stand them up all day...
[Reply]
+ 2
Jacquers
(56 mins ago)
The video doesn't work for me...
An error occurred. Please try again later. (Playback ID: 6X5BLFhEyqcj4Y2A)
[Reply]
+ 1
MrMentallo
(47 mins ago)
Same here. I tried to reload it and no dice.
[Reply]
+ 1
ethanmtb1
(47 mins ago)
Vid doesnt work?
[Reply]
