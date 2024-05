Nerding Out: Qualifying & Semi-Finals Analysis from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Qualifying Results

Elite Men

Semi-Finals Results

Elite Women

Elite Men

Elite Women's Sector by Sector Results

Sector 1

Qualifying



1st. Camille Balanche: 45.072

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 45.396 / +0.324

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 45.406 / +0.334

4th. Phoebe Gale: 46.056 / +0.984

5th. Elise Empey: 46.481 / +1.409

Semi-Finals



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 44.557

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.039 / +0.482

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 45.040 / +0.483

4th. Veronika Widmann: 45.067 / +0.510

5th. Phoebe Gale: 45.163 / +0.606



Sector 2

Qualifying



1st. Camille Balanche: 54.037

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 56.815 / +2.778

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 56.824 / +2.787

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 57.259 / +3.222

5th. Anna Newkirk: 57.317 / +3.280

Semi-Finals



1st. Vali Höll: 54.897

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 55.748 / +0.851

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 56.237 / +1.340

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 56.580 / +1.683

5th. Veronika Widmann: 56.760 / +1.863



Sector 3

Qualifying



1st. Vali Höll: 28.292

2nd. Camille Balanche: 28.571 / +0.279

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 29.311 / +1.019

4th. Mille Johnset: 29.642 / +1.350

5th. Louise Ferguson: 29.827 / +1.535

Semi-Finals



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.799

2nd. Camille Balanche: 28.878 / +0.079

3rd. Vali Höll: 28.931 / +0.132

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 29.004 / +0.205

5th. Marine Cabirou: 29.478 / +0.679



Sector 4

Qualifying



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 50.087

2nd. Camille Balanche: 51.629 / +1.542

3rd. Louise Ferguson: 51.828 / +1.741

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 51.933 / +1.846

5th. Eleonora Farina: 52.027 / +1.940

Semi-Finals



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 49.874

2nd. Vali Höll: 50.390 / +0.516

3rd. Louise Ferguson: 50.645 / +0.771

4th. Veronika Widmann: 50.859 / +0.985

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 50.949 / +1.075



Sector 5

Qualifying



1st. Camille Balanche: 28.469

2nd. Louise Ferguson: 28.768 / +0.299

3rd. Vali Höll: 28.906 / +0.437

4th. Marine Cabirou: 29.003 / +0.534

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 29.224 / +0.755

Semi-Finals



1st. Camille Balanche: 27.605

2nd. Vali Höll: 28.203 / +0.598

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 28.264 / +0.659

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 28.479 / +0.874

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.597 / +0.992



Elite Men's Sector by Sector Results

Sector 1

Qualifying



1st. Loic Bruni: 39.116

2nd. Loris Vergier: 39.505 / +0.389

3rd. Troy Bosnan: 39.735 / +0.619

4th. Rémi Thirion: 39.738 / +0.622

5th. Ronan Dunne: 39.833 / +0.717

Semi-Finals



1st. Luca Shaw: 38.962

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 38.978 / +0.016

3rd. Rémi Thirion: 39.086 / +0.124

4th. Ronan Dunne: 39.092 / +0.130

5th. Loris Vergier: 39.188 / +0.226



Sector 2

Qualifying



1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 48.404

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 48.724 / +0.320

3rd. Loris Vergier: 48.811 / +0.407

4th. Dan Slack: 48.894 / +0.490

5th. Angel Suarez: 48.943 / +0.539

Semi-Finals



1st. Dakotah Norton: 48.048

2nd. Finn Iles: 48.444 / +0.396

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 48.455 / +0.407

4th. Dan Slack: 48.518 / +0.470

5th. Greg Williamson: 48.531 / +0.483



Sector 3

Qualifying



1st. Loic Bruni: 24.098

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 24.315 / +0.217

3rd. Loris Vergier: 24.325 / +0.227

4th. Dakotah Norton: 24.417 / +0.319

5th. Laurie Greenland: 24.435 / +0.337

Semi-Finals



1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 23.815

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 23.965 / +0.150

3rd. Ryan Pinkerton: 24.116 / +0.301

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 24.130 / +0.315

5th. Troy Brosnan: 24.255 / +0.440



Sector 4

Qualifying



1st. Luca Shaw: 43.648

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 44.312 / +0.664

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 44.422 / +0.774

4th. Dylan Levesque: 44.645 / +0.997

5th. Ronan Dunne: 44.670 / +1.022

Semi-Finals



1st. Troy Brosnan: 43.474

2nd. Luca Shaw: 43.488 / +0.014

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 43.678 / +0.204

4th. Charlie Hatton: 43.884 / +0.410

5th. Dakotah Norton: 43.941 / +0.467



Sector 5

Qualifying



1st. Loris Vergier: 23.733

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 23.963 / +0.230

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 24.327 / +0.594

4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 24.346 / +0.613

5th. Luca Shaw: 24.363 / +0.630

Semi-Finals



1st. Loris Vergier: 23.670

2nd. Ethan Craik: 24.188 / +0.518

3rd. Jakob Jewett: 24.203 / +0.533

4th. Luca Shaw: 24.211 / +0.541

5th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 24.215 / +0.545



Story of the Sessions

Elite Women

Elite Men

Qualifying VS Semi-Finals

Elite Women

Elite Men

Speed Trap

With qualifying and semi-finals wrapped up, riders now await their final chance at racing glory in Poland. With varying course conditions through the week and a fresh course to learn taking the win in finals won't be easy.As riders prepare for finals, let's get into the results and stats from qualifying and semi-finals.Camille Balanche: 3:27.778Tahnee Seagrave: 3:35.331 /Marine Cabirou: 3:36.143 /Louise Ferguson: 3:37.031 /Eleonora Farina: 3:37.180 /Loris Vergier: 3:01.296Dakotah Norton: 3:02.153 /Ronan Dunne: 3:02.676 /Loic Bruni: 3:02.998 /Troy Brosnan: 3:03.787 /Full elite results, here Vali Höll: 3:27.881Tahnee Seagrave:3:29.917 /Marine Cabirou: 3:30.791 /Veronika Widmann: 3:32.110 /Jess Blewitt: 3:32.224 /Dakotah Norton: 2:59.867Loris Vergier: 2:59.995 /Luca Shaw: 3:00.668 /Ronan Dunne: 3:00.920 /Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:01.227 /Full elite results, here The undisputable top rider in the elite women's qualifying was Camille Balanche as she was fastest through three of the five sectors and was second quickest in the other two. After her near-perfect performance, Balanche crossed the line a huge 7.553 seconds ahead of Tahnee Seagrave. Myriam Nicole was on a great run until the final sector where she dropped from third to tenth place, 12 seconds off the top qualifying time and handing Marine Cabirou a slot inside the top three.Semi-Finals presented a different story as while both Tahnee Seagrave and Marine Cabirou would match their positions from qualifying, Vali Höll would take top honours this time around. After a slower first split, Höll came out fighting as she took the lead after sector two and never dropped outside the top three for individual sector times helping her maintain the race lead to the finish line. The gap to second-placed Tahnee Seagrave was closer than qualifying as she was 2.036 seconds back from Höll. Camille Balanche didn't go quite as well in the semi-finals with a seventh-place finish, although she will carry the confidence that even Höll's winning time could not quite match her top qualifying run.Despite holding two of the fastest sector times in qualifying, Loic Bruni ended the session in fourth place after a final split saw him drop back outside the top three. Loris Vergier rode the closest to a rapid Bruni in the early parts of the course before taking over the lead by 0.143 seconds at split four, where he built a more substantial margin of 0.857 seconds to Dakotah Norton. Sitting just behind his Mondraker teammate, Ronan Dunne completed the top three as he looks comfortable on the fresh course this week.After coming close in qualifying, Dakotah Norton went one better in the semi-finals as he set the fastest time, just beating Loris Vergier by 0.128 seconds. Norton lost around half a second in the first sector before quickly riding to the front where he led from sector three to the finish. After his qualifying win, Vergier seems to have found some great lines in the final sector, finding 0.594 seconds against Dakotah Norton. Luca Shaw had a great start to his third-placed run with the top time through sector one before he had to fight back after a slower second split. Loic Bruni and Troy Brosnan crashed in the semi-finals but as protected riders, are straight into tomorrow's big show for another chance at victory.As riders prepare to face off one more time in finals, Camille Balanche's fastest qualifier remains untouched as Vali Höll fell just short of surpassing it in the semi-finals. When examining the split times of the top five riders in the semi-finals compared to Balanche's qualifying run, the second sector is a big area for improvement, with Höll the only rider with a top-five time to go within a second of the top qualifier. Balanche and Höll's times were the fastest in the respective timing sessions, with the World Champ's sector over 0.8 seconds slower. While Höll will want to look at sector two, Balanche lost over a second to Vali and couldn't match any of the top five semi-final runs through sector four.The elite men's split time comparison shows the gains made between the timing sessions, with most of the splits showing the top five riders improving upon Loris Vergier's top qualifier. As spotted in the women's stats, sector four was where riders made noticeable improvements from qualifying, with all top five elite men over 0.5 seconds faster here. The final sector demonstrates Vergier's dominance on this part of the track, as out of the top five riders, the only person to beat his qualifying run was Vergier. Vergier's semi-final run was 0.063 quicker than his top qualifying ride in sector five.