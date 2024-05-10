New Shimano Patent Details 13-Speed Wireless Road Drivetrain

May 10, 2024
by Outside Online  
photo

Could a new Shimano patent point to a design direction that could leapfrog both SRAM and Campagnolo groupset designs?

https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-gear/new-shimano-patent-details-13-speed-wireless-drivetrain/

Posted In:
Outside Network Reviews and Tech Patent Pending Shimano


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
101 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
163633 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
106088 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
83326 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
54621 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
54073 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
51885 views
Paul Bas Walks Half Marathon 8 Years After Being Paralyzed at Red Bull Rampage
42452 views
Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK
42237 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024088
Mobile Version of Website