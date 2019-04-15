Pinkbike.com
Video: From Queenstown to Rotorua & Back
Apr 18, 2019
by
Tom Booker
One station wagon, 10 bikes and 1300km of open road. The boys decided to forgo all responsibilities and make the annual pilgrimage to Crankworx Rotorua. This is what got caught on film.
Keep up to date with any future content
here
.
