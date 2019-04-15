VIDEOS

Video: From Queenstown to Rotorua & Back

Apr 18, 2019
by Tom Booker  

One station wagon, 10 bikes and 1300km of open road. The boys decided to forgo all responsibilities and make the annual pilgrimage to Crankworx Rotorua. This is what got caught on film.

Keep up to date with any future content here.

Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
137939 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
60773 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
57891 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
56181 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
55086 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
52993 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
44699 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
43353 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019698
Mobile Version of Website