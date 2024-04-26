Race Report: Eleonora Farina & Tuhoto Ariki Win the Santisimo DH

Wednesday 17th was the official trackwalk.

Santisimo Downhill (translated to Sacred or Holy Downhill) is a South American classic held in Cusco, Peru that has been off for 7 years. After the 9th edition in 2017, the race organization ended up with a lawsuit from the culture ministry for affecting landscape inside a a huge archeological area that has not been delimited yet. The law is very clear and doesn't allow the project to continue until the lawsuit is over. Finally in November 2022 the race organization won the trial and started looking for new areas where to hold a race. April 18th - 21st were the main days for the 10th edition.A bis shout out and thanks to Beto Santillan and Diego del Rio, both masters behind the lens and responsible for the pics in this article.Riders from 13 different countries came to be part of the event here in Cusco, Peru a top destination for MTB. Some big names from South America and other parts of the world made it. This was also the first race for part of the MS Intense team.You can check the full replay here:The track provided this amazing view of the Sacred Valley of the Incas.Chicón is the name of the snow peak also called APU by locals or God mountain in english. This mountain is full of life and holds a nature reserve a couple kilometers from the track.The track was built in a total of 5 months with local workers from the Chicón community, owners and host of the place. It had a total of 2.5 kms and 450 meters of vertical drop.Guilleme Bornet, MS Intense mechanic, working on Tuhoto Ariki's bike.Yes it was busy on the mechanic side. Many rims were broken on the rocks.The local kids where amazed by Elonora Farina's Intense M1 bike. Who wouldn't?Mrs Martina was responsible for opening and closing the gate on time to make the schedule be respected.Local authorities were part of this massive event.Local marshalls getting ready.Father and son. Andres and Iker Sotomayor from Ecuador. Its great to see new generations coming along and backed up by DH legends.Mario Jarrin, father of former Masters DH World Champ also named Mario Jarrin was the guy behind the mic narrating the event and helping the crowd know live timing. Also a key part fr the live transmision the event had.Diego Del Rio one of our big names behind the lens. Thanks a lot for your work and your passion.From the 17 classes open, SUB 8 was a crowd favorite. This is Dominick Wende (7 years old) from Bolivia.Tuhoto Ariki was making a course preview with Pacifico Sarmiento (7 years old) from Peru.Best friends. Dom Wende (Bolivia) and Pacifico Sarmiento (Peru) have the chance to hang together 2-4 times a year in races like this.Mario Jarrin (Ecuador) former Master World Champion trying the massive bridge build 100% on local wood to cross over the road that takes you to the start gate.Another view of the bridge. The bridge was called "Juanito" after a missing friend. Every section of the track was a memorial, named after people we miss the most.Wilberth Rayme trying his own recipe. Wilberth is one of the two riders that tested positive for building such a sick track from scratch.Diego Sarmiento opening the track, he also tested positive for building this track from scratch.Autumn heath on the girls class looking at what comes next.Pierina Pollack from Peru, a mother of 2 racers ( 7 and 11) also racing. What a great example.Franco Vargas from the sub 12 class followed by his dad Jorge.Gonzalo Gajdosech (ARG) and Mario Jarrin (ECU) on "Chicon Williams" a section dedicated to Fort William.Mateo Negri from Peru exiting Chicon Williams.Lucio Vellutino (Peru) jumping over the broad bean field.Tuhoto absorbing the power of local knowledge from Lucio.Joaquin Galli (Argentina) with a massive air.Mateo Negri doing his thing.Alvaro Casas (Peru) instants before taking off.Brenner Montes from Peru had a tough week after a very hard crash.The berms in the last section had a nice shadow.Eleonora Farina flying over a rock section.The crowd was a big part of the event.The finish line was inside a soccer field. Perfect place to hold all the spectators and the gastronomical festival held by the local community.The race has its own laws and economy. So DH paper bills were printed and used.In times like these you give and give again. In times like these you learn to love again.Mayu Unda flying over the last part of the track.Diego, race organizer and trail builder giving some love to his son Pacifico on the award ceremony.SUB 8 podium.Pre Junior Podium.Junior podium.Eleonora Farina a crowd favorite on her way to 1st place on the ladies field.Womens podium.Mario Jarrin (Ecuador) on his way to 5th.Lucio Vellutino (Peru) on his way to 4th.Gonzalo Gajdosech (Argentina) on his way to 3rd.Mateo Negri (Peru) on his way to 2nd.Tuhoto on the final jump.Tuhoto on the final turn about to take the win!A lot of respect and good times between competitors.this is your top 5 and the Province Major!The spell continues, never ever a Peruvian has been able to win a Santisimo Downhill yet.The champions jersey for this 10th edition.Full results here:5 countries and a lot of fun in this pic.We can't thank enough the crowd.See you again in April 2025. Cheers!