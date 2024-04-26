Race Report: Eleonora Farina & Tuhoto Ariki Win the Santisimo DH

Apr 26, 2024
by Diego Sarmiento  
start gate riders on the track walk.
Wednesday 17th was the official trackwalk.


Santisimo Downhill (translated to Sacred or Holy Downhill) is a South American classic held in Cusco, Peru that has been off for 7 years. After the 9th edition in 2017, the race organization ended up with a lawsuit from the culture ministry for affecting landscape inside a a huge archeological area that has not been delimited yet. The law is very clear and doesn't allow the project to continue until the lawsuit is over. Finally in November 2022 the race organization won the trial and started looking for new areas where to hold a race. April 18th - 21st were the main days for the 10th edition.

A bis shout out and thanks to Beto Santillan and Diego del Rio, both masters behind the lens and responsible for the pics in this article.

Riders from 13 different countries came to be part of the event here in Cusco, Peru a top destination for MTB. Some big names from South America and other parts of the world made it. This was also the first race for part of the MS Intense team.

You can check the full replay here:




photo
The track provided this amazing view of the Sacred Valley of the Incas.

riders on the track walk
Chicón is the name of the snow peak also called APU by locals or God mountain in english. This mountain is full of life and holds a nature reserve a couple kilometers from the track.

Riders on the track walk
The track was built in a total of 5 months with local workers from the Chicón community, owners and host of the place. It had a total of 2.5 kms and 450 meters of vertical drop.

bike tuning
Guilleme Bornet, MS Intense mechanic, working on Tuhoto Ariki's bike.

photo
Yes it was busy on the mechanic side. Many rims were broken on the rocks.

photo
The local kids where amazed by Elonora Farina's Intense M1 bike. Who wouldn't?

photo
Mrs Martina was responsible for opening and closing the gate on time to make the schedule be respected.

photo
Local authorities were part of this massive event.

photo
Local marshalls getting ready.

photo
Father and son. Andres and Iker Sotomayor from Ecuador. Its great to see new generations coming along and backed up by DH legends.

photo
Mario Jarrin, father of former Masters DH World Champ also named Mario Jarrin was the guy behind the mic narrating the event and helping the crowd know live timing. Also a key part fr the live transmision the event had.

photo
Diego Del Rio one of our big names behind the lens. Thanks a lot for your work and your passion.

photo
From the 17 classes open, SUB 8 was a crowd favorite. This is Dominick Wende (7 years old) from Bolivia.

photo
Tuhoto Ariki was making a course preview with Pacifico Sarmiento (7 years old) from Peru.

photo
Best friends. Dom Wende (Bolivia) and Pacifico Sarmiento (Peru) have the chance to hang together 2-4 times a year in races like this.

Race day
Mario Jarrin (Ecuador) former Master World Champion trying the massive bridge build 100% on local wood to cross over the road that takes you to the start gate.

photo
Another view of the bridge. The bridge was called "Juanito" after a missing friend. Every section of the track was a memorial, named after people we miss the most.

photo
Wilberth Rayme trying his own recipe. Wilberth is one of the two riders that tested positive for building such a sick track from scratch.

photo
Diego Sarmiento opening the track, he also tested positive for building this track from scratch.

photo
Autumn heath on the girls class looking at what comes next.

photo
Pierina Pollack from Peru, a mother of 2 racers ( 7 and 11) also racing. What a great example.

race day
Franco Vargas from the sub 12 class followed by his dad Jorge.

photo
Gonzalo Gajdosech (ARG) and Mario Jarrin (ECU) on "Chicon Williams" a section dedicated to Fort William.

photo
Mateo Negri from Peru exiting Chicon Williams.

photo
Lucio Vellutino (Peru) jumping over the broad bean field.

photo
Tuhoto absorbing the power of local knowledge from Lucio.

photo
Joaquin Galli (Argentina) with a massive air.

photo
Mateo Negri doing his thing.

photo
Alvaro Casas (Peru) instants before taking off.

photo
Brenner Montes from Peru had a tough week after a very hard crash.

photo
The berms in the last section had a nice shadow.

photo
Eleonora Farina flying over a rock section.

photo
The crowd was a big part of the event.

photo
The finish line was inside a soccer field. Perfect place to hold all the spectators and the gastronomical festival held by the local community.

photo
The race has its own laws and economy. So DH paper bills were printed and used.

all smiling after a fine day of practice
In times like these you give and give again. In times like these you learn to love again.

photo
Mayu Unda flying over the last part of the track.

photo
Diego, race organizer and trail builder giving some love to his son Pacifico on the award ceremony.

photo
SUB 8 podium.

photo
Pre Junior Podium.

photo
Junior podium.

photo
Eleonora Farina a crowd favorite on her way to 1st place on the ladies field.

photo
Womens podium.

photo
Mario Jarrin (Ecuador) on his way to 5th.

photo
Lucio Vellutino (Peru) on his way to 4th.

photo
Gonzalo Gajdosech (Argentina) on his way to 3rd.

photo
Mateo Negri (Peru) on his way to 2nd.

photo
Tuhoto on the final jump.

photo
Tuhoto on the final turn about to take the win!

photo
A lot of respect and good times between competitors.

photo
this is your top 5 and the Province Major!

photo
The spell continues, never ever a Peruvian has been able to win a Santisimo Downhill yet.

photo
The champions jersey for this 10th edition.


Full results here:
http://cronometrajeinstantaneo.com/resultados/santisimo-dh-10/categorias?t=a00de13446c2d3c0b547f1b460539f351a6fe2420c7dfd7572971cbfd1bd0f5d

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo


photo
5 countries and a lot of fun in this pic.

photo
We can't thank enough the crowd.

photo
See you again in April 2025. Cheers!

Santisimo Downhill Instagram











