Results: Shimano Supercup Massi La Nucía

Feb 12, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Shimano Supercup Massi in La Nucía, Spain with Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock taking the Elite wins.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot took a strong early season win as she finished the Elite Women's race 45 seconds ahead of Ghost Factory Racing's Nicole Koller. Savilia Blunk crossed the line in third with more Ghost Factory riders filling out the fourth and fifth-place positions. For the Elite men it was another great result for the Ineos Grenadiers as Tom Pidcock led Sam Gaze by just over 25 seconds. David Valero Serrano was another 20 seconds off the winning pace with Sebastian Fini Carstensen the only other rider within one minute of the 2023 World Champ.

Check out the results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:14:05.84
2nd. Sam Gaze: +25.58
3rd. David Valero Serrano: +46.93
4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: +56.88
5th. David Domingo Campos Motos: +1:02.69


Elite Women:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:11:32.51
2nd. Nicole Koller: +45.5
3rd. Savilia Blunk: +1:03.66
4th. Anne Terpstra: +1:28.63
5th. Caroline Bohé: +3:04.27



U23 Men:

1st. Jarne Vandersteen: 1:16:44.60
2nd. Alberto Barroso Gomez: +40.32
3rd. Sondre Rokke: +57.42
4th. Sjur Holm Groneng: +1:12.34
5th. Francesc Barber Arguimbau: +1:13.76


U23 Women:

1st. Sofia Waite: 1:16:42.29
2nd. Marta Cano Espinosa: +2:01.57
3rd. Oda Laforce: +2:22
4th. Julia Van Der Meulen: +2:30.91
5th. Julie Lillelund: +4:17.68


Full Results:

Elite Men:

photo
photo

Elite Women:

photo
photo

U23 Men:

photo
photo

U23 Women:

photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,931 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
206997 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
67652 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
45070 views
Burning Question: Where Do Wheel Component Manufacturers Stand on Tire Inserts?
43003 views
9 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
36876 views
Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List
36029 views
Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
33676 views
Velo Digest: AXS Battery Solar Charging Patent, A Gearbox Gravel Bike, Assos’ $7000 Skinsuit, & More
30745 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024880
Mobile Version of Website