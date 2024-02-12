Results: Shimano Supercup Massi La Nucía

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:14:05.84

2nd. Sam Gaze: +25.58

3rd. David Valero Serrano: +46.93

4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: +56.88

5th. David Domingo Campos Motos: +1:02.69





Elite Women:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:11:32.51

2nd. Nicole Koller: +45.5

3rd. Savilia Blunk: +1:03.66

4th. Anne Terpstra: +1:28.63

5th. Caroline Bohé: +3:04.27







U23 Men:



1st. Jarne Vandersteen: 1:16:44.60

2nd. Alberto Barroso Gomez: +40.32

3rd. Sondre Rokke: +57.42

4th. Sjur Holm Groneng: +1:12.34

5th. Francesc Barber Arguimbau: +1:13.76





U23 Women:



1st. Sofia Waite: 1:16:42.29

2nd. Marta Cano Espinosa: +2:01.57

3rd. Oda Laforce: +2:22

4th. Julia Van Der Meulen: +2:30.91

5th. Julie Lillelund: +4:17.68



Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

U23 Men:

U23 Women:

The results are in from the Shimano Supercup Massi in La Nucía, Spain with Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock taking the Elite wins.Pauline Ferrand Prevot took a strong early season win as she finished the Elite Women's race 45 seconds ahead of Ghost Factory Racing's Nicole Koller. Savilia Blunk crossed the line in third with more Ghost Factory riders filling out the fourth and fifth-place positions. For the Elite men it was another great result for the Ineos Grenadiers as Tom Pidcock led Sam Gaze by just over 25 seconds. David Valero Serrano was another 20 seconds off the winning pace with Sebastian Fini Carstensen the only other rider within one minute of the 2023 World Champ.Check out the results below.