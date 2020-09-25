Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira 2020 - Day 2 & Day 3

Day 2

Good morning from Machico beach.

While at camp the sky was blue, things got a bit different in altitude.

Stage 7: what about 510 meters of descent to kick off day two?

Race. Regroup. Eat. Shuttle. Race more.

All smiles for a local boy that currently lives on Portugal mainland but never skips a chance to ride in Madeira.

Four seasons in one day means that you smash a dust corner and then jump directly into Madeira's black ice. Jono tasting it.

The B-Dog sending it blind on SS8.

SS9 was the iconic 'Rat Boy' stage. Short and sweet!

Mette Kronborg still leads after two days of racing. Just a couple more turns to find yourself back at camp.

Alpine to sea level with 2800 meters descent. Not a bad plan...

Sun or rain tomorrow? Bring it all!

Day 3

Morning warm-up on the way to SS13.

On the way to Madeira's alpine.

Time is ticking... but today is not just about the stages.

While racing the alpine stages riders could face what's on the other side of the valley and the plan for the afternoon.

Jono getting loose at the end of SS13.

Oliver Mckenna has won every day of MEN40 class and is currently sitting in 4th place overall.

SS14 is a 4.05km with 600 meters descent, starting up in the alpine and finishing in the eucalyptus.

Spanish Roger Peligero told us at the finish line that today was the best day he ever had on his bike, earning him a 3rd place in the MEN30 category.

Pombo expanded his lead over Brendan and Jono, winning three of four stages.

Two stages done!

Quick stop at Nun's valley to kick off the afternoon transitioning to the north side of the island.

Liaisons on Madeira's levadas are the perfect way to feel the adventurous side of racing.

Lights on! When riders get on these tunnels they just see a little dot at the end of it.

A game of contrasts between descending into Nun's valley and racing two stages in the afternoon.

North side is a total change of scenario, dirt and weather.

One of the most anticipated stages of the week. Fast leafy toboggans in the heart of Laurissilva forest.

Jono got another 3rd place, 49 seconds behind Pombo.

Sao Vicente has some of the steepest stages of the event. SS16 was voted the stage of the day with 1.85km and 455 meters descent.

Brendan got a win over Pombo on the last stage of the day.

Camp site moved to the far west side of Madeira, Calheta, for another calm night at the beach.

Two more days to go!