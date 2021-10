A quick look at how the racing action unfolded during Stage 6 of the 2021 Absa Cape Epic.



In the men's race, Simon Stiebjahn and Martin Frey claimed a historic stage win; in the women's race, Sina Frei and Laura Stigger secured their seventh win on the trot.



With only The Trail to Val de Vie left, the Grand Finale of the 2021 Absa Cape Epic is set to be an exciting one. — Cape Epic