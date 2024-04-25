Video: Dylan Maples on the Switch from Privateer to Factory Team Racer in 'Not By Luck'

DYLAN MAPLES

Nationality:

Date of Birth:

Current Team:

Best 2023 result:

Race bike

Show-off move:

Dylan is part of the latest generation of American riders inspired by the success of Aaron Gwin. Dylan was considered one of the best privateer riders in the field and thanks to great results, the Commencal Muc-Off team gave him the opportunity to join the factory structure for the last three races of the 2023 season. The story is to be continued in 2024...United States of America2003P8 at Loudenvielle DH World Cup Qualifying