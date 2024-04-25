Video: Dylan Maples on the Switch from Privateer to Factory Team Racer in 'Not By Luck'

NOT BY LUCK ft. DYLAN MAPLES
Dylan has been riding a Commencal for some time already, competing under the Commencal race support structure. So, moving from privateer to factory team rider at Commencal Muc-Off is not a coincidence!
Thanks to a mindset forged by years of wrestling competitions, hours of building technical experience riding with his friends around Sacramento, plus results in the top 15 at World Cup races in his second Elite season, Dylan clearly has his cards in check to build a career worthy of the best.
DYLAN MAPLES
Dylan is part of the latest generation of American riders inspired by the success of Aaron Gwin. Dylan was considered one of the best privateer riders in the field and thanks to great results, the Commencal Muc-Off team gave him the opportunity to join the factory structure for the last three races of the 2023 season. The story is to be continued in 2024...
- Nationality:
United States of America
- Date of Birth:
2003
- Current Team: COMMENCAL MUC- OFF
- Best 2023 result:
P8 at Loudenvielle DH World Cup Qualifying
- Race bike
: COMMENCAL SUPREME DH V5
- Show-off move: whip
Credits:
Rider: Dylan Maples
Film & Edit, Photos: Drew Boxold