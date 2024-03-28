Video: Fergus Ryan Swaps UK Mud for Portuguese Dust in 'Déjà Vu'

Just up the valley in the same town is Ponte De Lima Bikepark. With its fast and rocky terrain, this is fast becoming the ultimate testing location for many DH teams. Despite some uncharacteristic rain, the trails were insane.



The trip's last stop was Terras de Bouro, a rocky landscape with incredible trails. The black dirt made for some of the most fun riding of the trip, not to mention the excellent Ford Raptor uplift we were privileged to have.



The week of filming was not without its struggles, experiencing a rare but extreme storm that passed through, adding pressure on Will and I to bring all the components of this feature together.



We concluded our trip by returning to Ponte de Lima to sample some incredible Port from the region in one of the local bars. The trip highlighted not only the great riding on offer in the north of Portugal but also the perfect terrain to show off how capable my new bike is no matter what you throw at it. — Fergus Ryan: Privateer Bikes / HUNT Bike wheels