Video: Follow Tahnée Seagrave's Road To Recovery

As the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Season opened in Maribor, Slovenia, the women’s field was at the center of attention. Seagrave was primed to take the lead after finishing second in the 2018 World Cup series and at World Championships in Switzerland.
As the race weekend unfolded, Seagrave came away victorious, claiming the leader’s jersey for the first time in her career.
Round two would see the series move on to Fort William, Scotland, where Seagrave looked to go two for two. It was not to be however, and Seagrave’s World Cup goals were stopped in their tracks, with a crash on her first run of practice resulting in her being lifted off the mountain with a separated shoulder.
As the race season continued to play out in dramatic form, Seagrave was left to watch it from the sidelines.
“I remember wanting to think about my season and wanting to be upset about the fact I wouldn’t be racing because I knew that was the case, but the pain was so high that I couldn’t think about anything else but my shoulder” Seagrave reflected.
Seagrave’s attention shifted to her recovery and her focus was set on returning to race World Championships in Canada, just three months after her injury.
D3O, today announces that Tahnée Seagrave has become an official brand ambassador.
“Working with D3O directly is a logical next step for me. My profession requires highly advanced protective gear, and my scars and audience are there to remind me that I need to keep pushing to help set the standard for protection." - Tahnée Seagrave
She continued “I get asked for advice on what protective to wear on a daily basis! D3O and Fox are working together constantly to refine my gear and adapt it for wider use. I love being a testbed as that means that I get to go out and race with confidence and inspire that same confidence in others.”
The agreement sees D3O become the official protective-wear partner of Seagrave and the partnership will see her feature as one of the key faces of D3O’s brand activity globally. She will also work closely with the D3O innovation team as part of the company’s new product development program for the mountain bike market.
Mostyn Thomas, General Manager and CMO at D3O commented “We couldn’t be happier that Tahnée has joined the D3O team of ambassadors – she’s a natural fit for D3O. She sets the bar high when it comes to protection and is a role model for those who follow her."
Chris Blum, Category Manager at Fox Racing said “Fox is proud to continue our long-term relationship with D3O. As the global leader in impact protection, D3O has been a critical part of our strategic plan to improve our apparel and protection offerings."
Find out more about D3O @ www.d3o.com
Photo Credits: Fox Head / Dan Hern
1 Comment
Its been said many times, but its worth saying for both you and Myriam; Mad props !
Post a Comment