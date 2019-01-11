Video: Giving Old Trails New Life in 'Itinerology: The Thread Of Time'

By blade of saw and hoe, furious toil, early starts, late nights... By blade of saw and hoe, furious toil, early starts, late nights...

The line was there waiting to be revealed. Originally built for the purpose of transporting goods, by foot or by hoof. Ash Smith and Seb Kemp set about repurposing the trail of old.

To disrobe these elegant trails that seem to lie sleeping just below the surface of the Earth, is to reel in the thread of time. Day after day, the finger prints of the builders before us are revealed. Episode Three, the third episode in the four part Itinerology series looks at times gone by as trails of old are given a new lease of life.Filmed & Edited: Sam NeedhamProduced By: Ash SmithNarrated By: Seb KempEpisode 2Episode 1