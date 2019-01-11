VIDEOS

Video: Giving Old Trails New Life in 'Itinerology: The Thread Of Time'

Jan 11, 2019
by Sam Needham  

To disrobe these elegant trails that seem to lie sleeping just below the surface of the Earth, is to reel in the thread of time. Day after day, the finger prints of the builders before us are revealed. Episode Three, the third episode in the four part Itinerology series looks at times gone by as trails of old are given a new lease of life.

Itinerology The Thread Of Time
By blade of saw and hoe, furious toil, early starts, late nights...

Itinerology The Thread Of Time
Itinerology The Thread Of Time


Itinerology The Thread Of Time
The line was there waiting to be revealed. Originally built for the purpose of transporting goods, by foot or by hoof. Ash Smith and Seb Kemp set about repurposing the trail of old.

Itinerology The Thread Of Time

Itinerology The Thread Of Time

Filmed & Edited: Sam Needham
Produced By: Ash Smith
Narrated By: Seb Kemp


Missed the preview installments of the Itinerology series? See them here:-

Episode 2

Episode 1


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Man, thats so cool.
Nice one Sam (et al)

