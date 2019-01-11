Video: Giving Old Trails New Life in 'Itinerology: The Thread Of Time'

To disrobe these elegant trails that seem to lie sleeping just below the surface of the Earth, is to reel in the thread of time. Day after day, the finger prints of the builders before us are revealed. Episode Three, the third episode in the four part Itinerology series looks at times gone by as trails of old are given a new lease of life.
Filmed & Edited: Sam Needham
Produced By: Ash Smith
Narrated By: Seb Kemp
