Video: Graham Agassiz Picks Up The Dad Cam for Vol. 1 of This is Livin'

This season I've decided to pick up a dad cam, document some of my travels, adventures and bring everyone in to check out some behind the scenes of things I get up to that you might not normally see from me. This Is Livin' is a series of episodes following me on different projects and events throughout the year.



It's been a few years since I've been back to Darkfest due to injuries, but this year feeling healthy and strong, as well as having that new bike stoke I was keen as to ride those jumps again! I went a week early to get used to the new bike, get climatized, and of course take advantage of some of the epic fly fishing! This event is one of if not the funnest event I attend all year, and this years was certainly one for the memory books. Thank you Sam Reynolds, thank you Monster Energy, and thank you Darkfest! — Graham Agassiz