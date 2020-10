It was a big weekend of racing in Maribor with rounds 1 & 2 of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Junior, Ethan Craik, came out swinging, placing 4th in his first-ever WC race, and followed it up on Sunday with a strong 9th place finish. Martin Maes was loving the wet weather in round 1 and grabbed the 9th spot. He put down another solid run on Sunday and finished the weekend in 22nd. Wyn Masters kept it smooth and clean all weekend placing 41st in round 1 and 51st in round 2.





Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot