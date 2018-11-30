Video: Norco Factory Racing's 2018 Season Recap

It's been a season with highs and lows for Norco Factory Racing. With times tighter than ever and the toughest competition on the track, stepping on the podium and winning a World Cup has become incredibly hard. This doesn't stop Norco Factory Racing riders Sam Blenkinsop, Joe Smith and Henry Fitzgerald from pushing their limits in every race - and they are hungry for more.In the latest team recap, the Norco Factory Racing team shares successes, challenges, race preparations and more from the last few stops of this year's World Cup DH circuit and the EWS finals in Italy.The team has been steadily building on their performance, gaining pace and confidence at each and every race. We are all excited to kick-off another DH season soon. Stay tuned for more updates!Locations:World Cup Vallnord, AndorraWorld Cup Mont Sainte-Anne, CanadaWorld Cup La Bresse, FranceWorld Championships Lenzerheide, SwitzerlandEWS Finale Ligure, ItalyVideo by Mario HegewaldImages by Keith Valentine