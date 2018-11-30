VIDEOS

Video: Norco Factory Racing's 2018 Season Recap

Nov 30, 2018
by Norco Bicycles  


It's been a season with highs and lows for Norco Factory Racing. With times tighter than ever and the toughest competition on the track, stepping on the podium and winning a World Cup has become incredibly hard. This doesn't stop Norco Factory Racing riders Sam Blenkinsop, Joe Smith and Henry Fitzgerald from pushing their limits in every race - and they are hungry for more.





In the latest team recap, the Norco Factory Racing team shares successes, challenges, race preparations and more from the last few stops of this year's World Cup DH circuit and the EWS finals in Italy.

The team has been steadily building on their performance, gaining pace and confidence at each and every race. We are all excited to kick-off another DH season soon. Stay tuned for more updates!




Locations:
World Cup Vallnord, Andorra
World Cup Mont Sainte-Anne, Canada
World Cup La Bresse, France
World Championships Lenzerheide, Switzerland
EWS Finale Ligure, Italy


Video by Mario Hegewald
Images by Keith Valentine

