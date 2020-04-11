Video: On and Off Road Tripping From Whistler to Baja and Back

Photography & words: Hailey Elise
Photography & video: Ollie Jones
30 days on the road, over 10,000 km, and an adventure that won't soon be forgotten. We set out to drive from Whistler to Baja California and back again, biking along the way. Not only did we plan on filling out time by exploring on two-wheels, we enjoyed the four-wheeling variety as well, lending a chance to see nooks and crannies otherwise left unexplored. Now, spending a month on the road is not easy, but with careful planning and preparation, our truck soon became a home away from home, taking us from the beginning of winter in the North to the warmer climates of the South. We biked through forests deep into autumn and drove through deserts so hot, the you could see the heat rising from the earth. A trip that was linked by wheels and took place seemingly in both winter and summer.
0 Comments
Post a Comment