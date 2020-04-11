Video: On and Off Road Tripping From Whistler to Baja and Back

Our route took us a long through Oregon onto the California Coast, down and through the United States Mexico Border at Tecate. First stop was Black Rock, Oregon for a little camping and biking. Fall colors were in full effect.

We meandered our way down. Stopping at sights and every gas station possible it seemed to pick up snacks.

Stop two was Santa Cruz. It was hot, very hot, but the riding was still fun and the ocean was always just a short drive away.

On our way out, we encountered our first mechanical of the trip. It wasn't so bad. Just meant more time hanging out.

Our group still worked while we were on the road. Anywhere and everywhere became an office.

It's not easy to find wild camping on the California Coast but with a little help from some friends and apps, we found some incredible spots.

We stopped outside of San Diego to get everything in order before crossing the border. Basically food, water, and car insurance. We also made sure to enjoy the local riding and surfing while we were at it. Since our group hadn't traveled through Mexico by vehicle before, we opted to leave out bikes in San Diego and just explore by 4x4 while we were there.

Finally, it was into Mexico. The border was surreal and it didn't stop there. We drove to our first location, through the desert terrain and even on some of the Baja 1000 route.

We were pretty open about where we ended up and what we experienced along the way, almost got some fresh squid for giving some gas to a local. Thankful for his generosity, we ended up letting him keep it for himself.

Mulegé, Baja California, Mexico.

The furthest we ended up was about 12 hours from the USA/Mexico border, on a stunning lagoon called Playa Santispec.

We didn't bring home this pup, but we did bring home another one.

Once we crossed back in the USA, we went straight to Virgin, Utah. Whenever we're down south, we always try to make a Utah stop.

A trip well biked and well camped. Until the next one!

30 days on the road, over 10,000 km, and an adventure that won't soon be forgotten. We set out to drive from Whistler to Baja California and back again, biking along the way. Not only did we plan on filling out time by exploring on two-wheels, we enjoyed the four-wheeling variety as well, lending a chance to see nooks and crannies otherwise left unexplored. Now, spending a month on the road is not easy, but with careful planning and preparation, our truck soon became a home away from home, taking us from the beginning of winter in the North to the warmer climates of the South. We biked through forests deep into autumn and drove through deserts so hot, the you could see the heat rising from the earth. A trip that was linked by wheels and took place seemingly in both winter and summer.