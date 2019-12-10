Video: Rediscovering Joy After Tragedy Through Guiding in 'Going Places'

Dec 10, 2019
by Steel City Media  


bigquotesGoing Places is as much about the people as the locations themselves. That's because everyone has a story about how they discovered their own special place to ride. And sometimes those stories are not always easy to share.Julia



Steel City Media is proud to present a short film with Juliana Bicycles ambassador, Julia Hobson.

Growing up on a dairy farm in the North of England, Julia developed a love for being outdoors and carving adventures out for herself, whether it was hiking, climbing, swimming or later on... biking.


Later in life, after a move to Sheffield for university, slightly influenced by her love for the outdoors and climbing at the time, she went on to discover mountain biking through her newfound partner in crime, Gareth.

After the bike bug had fully bitten, they both proceeded to go on countless two wheel'd adventures across the UK and Europe, swapping school for singletrack wherever possible, making places such as La Grave and countless other mountainous locations their second home.


Further down the line they tied the knot and embarked on a honeymoon/trip of a lifetime to North America, with the rough plan being to tick off as many of their bucket list climbing and mtb locations as possible.

During this journey, whilst climbing out in Moab, a sudden and tragic accident occurred, which resulted in Gareth's passing. An obviously life-changing moment in many ways, which shortly after, lead to Julia actually heading back out to the mountains and discovering guiding to help aid with the healing process and to help others discover the joys of being in the mountains.

This is Julia's story.


Shot on location : La Grave, France.
Riders : @julialikesbikes @ridehousemartin @24tom
Produced by : Steel City Media
Illustrations : Sam Needham

Posted In:
Videos Juliana


Must Read This Week
The 20 Greatest Downhill Race Runs of the Decade
95209 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
53763 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
43305 views
Field Test: 2020 Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll
39263 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
36286 views
Cascade Components Announces Santa Cruz Megatower LT Linkage
36242 views
Giro Introduces Collaboration with Bicycle Nightmares
34466 views
Field Test: 2020 Pivot Mach 4 SL - Thoroughbred XC Racer
34334 views

4 Comments

  • 6 0
 Glad to hear through her family and friends and the will to continue riding brought her strength and therapy to get her through the loss of her husband. There's no true cure to losing someone you love and it's never easy to find ways to move on afterwards but this video goes to show that doing what you love definitely helps the human spirit to move forward with a positive/optimistic outlook on life.
  • 3 0
 Such a rad person and a total ripper! If you are fortunate enough to ride with her on one of her tours you will not be disappointed! So much fun.
  • 1 0
 Wow, what a rough way to lose a loved one. I applaud her strength and will to carry on after a tough loss like that. Having lost my wife a few years ago, I can agree with how she got on the bike to cope with the loss, it makes a difference.
  • 3 0
 beautiful, you managed to work through a tragedy and find a way to make a life for yourself. i admire you

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015168
Mobile Version of Website