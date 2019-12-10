Video: Rediscovering Joy After Tragedy Through Guiding in 'Going Places'

Steel City Media
|Going Places is as much about the people as the locations themselves. That's because everyone has a story about how they discovered their own special place to ride. And sometimes those stories are not always easy to share.—Julia
is proud to present a short film with Juliana Bicycles
ambassador, Julia Hobson
.
Growing up on a dairy farm in the North of England, Julia developed a love for being outdoors and carving adventures out for herself, whether it was hiking, climbing, swimming or later on... biking
.
Later in life, after a move to Sheffield
for university, slightly influenced by her love for the outdoors and climbing
at the time, she went on to discover mountain biking through her newfound partner in crime, Gareth.
After the bike bug had fully bitten, they both proceeded to go on countless two wheel'd adventures across the UK and Europe
, swapping school for singletrack wherever possible, making places such as La Grave
and countless other mountainous locations their second home.
Further down the line they tied the knot and embarked on a honeymoon/trip of a lifetime to North America
, with the rough plan being to tick off as many of their bucket list climbing and mtb locations as possible.
During this journey, whilst climbing out in Moab, a sudden and tragic accident
occurred, which resulted in Gareth's passing. An obviously life-changing moment in many ways, which shortly after, lead to Julia actually heading back out to the mountains and discovering guiding
to help aid with the healing process and to help others discover the joys of being in the mountains
.This is Julia's story. Shot on location
: La Grave, France.Riders
: @julialikesbikes @ridehousemartin @24tomProduced by
: Steel City Media Illustrations
: Sam Needham
4 Comments
Post a Comment