Video: Remy Metailler & Alex Chapellier Tackle Gnarly Features & Talk About Risk Management

Apr 18, 2024
by Rémy Métailler  

For today's video, I head to some less ridden spots in Squamish to ride with my buddy Alex Chapellier.

We talk about riding technique, but also risk and how to best approach these type of rides where things can go really wrong really quick.

Follow Alex and I: @alexchapellier @remymetailler

photo

photo

photo

photo


Posted In:
Videos Alex Chapellier Remy Metailler


Author Info:
remymetailler avatar

Member since Feb 25, 2009
189 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
57062 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
43093 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42251 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
39801 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
35388 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
28494 views
First Ride: Fox's New Transfer Dropper Post - Adjustable Travel, Up to 240mm of Drop
27131 views
Industry Digest: Crowd Funding 36" eBikes, Canfield Bikes' Relocation, Recalls & More
26886 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

7 Comments
  • 25 0
 The repercussions of a botched roll/line on some trails is not worth the risk. Weighing the elation of completing a feature vs. living to ride another day is something only the rider can decide. Most...actually all the people I ride with understand this and nobody will goad someone on to try something they are uncomfortable with.
Ride safe, everyone
  • 7 0
 If something makes you feel anxious, don't do it. The day you roll up to it and don't feel anxious, send.
  • 6 0
 The feature will always be there. Make sure you are too.
  • 3 0
 Have we done a pro bar width survey yet? Maybe it’s just me but feels like a lot of them are well under 800.
  • 2 0
 there was an EWS survey a little bit ago, 750 i think was the most common.
  • 2 0
 It’s a lot narrower than people think. I did some looking it to and decided to cut mine shorter based on an article I read. I was running full 800 and went to 770 and it’s been great. All the benefits people talk about riding the correct width bars have been true in my experience.
  • 2 0
 Thanks Remi! That's some great trail beta!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042335
Mobile Version of Website