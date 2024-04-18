Watch
Video: Remy Metailler & Alex Chapellier Tackle Gnarly Features & Talk About Risk Management
Apr 18, 2024
by
Rémy Métailler
Follow
Following
7 Comments
For today's video, I head to some less ridden spots in Squamish to ride with my buddy Alex Chapellier.
We talk about riding technique, but also risk and how to best approach these type of rides where things can go really wrong really quick.
Follow Alex and I: @alexchapellier
@remymetailler
Posted In:
Videos
Alex Chapellier
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
remymetailler
Member since Feb 25, 2009
189 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
25
0
woofer2609
(1 days ago)
The repercussions of a botched roll/line on some trails is not worth the risk. Weighing the elation of completing a feature vs. living to ride another day is something only the rider can decide. Most...actually all the people I ride with understand this and nobody will goad someone on to try something they are uncomfortable with.
Ride safe, everyone
[Reply]
7
0
JonDud
(1 days ago)
If something makes you feel anxious, don't do it. The day you roll up to it and don't feel anxious, send.
[Reply]
6
0
MTBorris
(1 days ago)
The feature will always be there. Make sure you are too.
[Reply]
3
0
benede1976
(1 days ago)
Have we done a pro bar width survey yet? Maybe it’s just me but feels like a lot of them are well under 800.
[Reply]
2
0
alienator064
FL
(1 days ago)
there was an EWS survey a little bit ago, 750 i think was the most common.
[Reply]
2
0
blueH2Oj
FL
(20 hours ago)
It’s a lot narrower than people think. I did some looking it to and decided to cut mine shorter based on an article I read. I was running full 800 and went to 770 and it’s been great. All the benefits people talk about riding the correct width bars have been true in my experience.
[Reply]
2
0
slowerthanmydentist
(1 days ago)
Thanks Remi! That's some great trail beta!
[Reply]
Ride safe, everyone